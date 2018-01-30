CN makes CDP Supplier A List

One hundred companies appear on the A List, which has been produced at the request of 99 CDP supply chain purchasing member organizations with a combined annual spend of more than $3 trillion. More than 4,800 companies submitted annual supply chain disclosures to CDP in 2017 for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. CN is among the 2% of organizations participating in CDP’s supply chain program to be awarded a position on the Supplier A List, in recognition of its actions to address climate change.

The Supplier A List was released in Closing the Gap: Scaling up sustainable supply chain practices, CDP’s Global Supply Chain Report 2018, written by CDP using analysis provided by McKinsey & Company. The report (downloadable at the link below) reveals that awareness of climate change-related risks and opportunities is increasing across the supply chain. More than 75% of suppliers responding to CDP have identified some inherent climate change risks to their business, and 52% report that they have integrated climate change into their business strategy.

“We are pleased to be recognized by the CDP for CN’s leadership on climate action in our customers’ supply chain,” said Luc Jobin, CN president and CEO. “Shipping by rail reduces greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 75% vs.truck. CN works with its customers to offer the environmental benefits of rail, providing solutions to reduce their transportation supply chain emissions, while playing our role as a backbone of the economy.” “We congratulate the 100 companies recognized on the CDP Supplier A List 2018 that are leading the way to a low-carbon and water-secure future,” said Paul Simpson, CDP CEO. “Environmental action has never been more vital, nor urgent, and companies have a crucial role to play in keeping up the momentum needed to meet the aims of the Paris Agreement.* The leadership shown by the A List not only points the way for other companies to take action, but also ensures that these leaders are getting well ahead of the curve and positioning themselves to capitalize on the opportunities that await.”

*Editor’s Note: Last year, the United States, as directed by the Trump Administration, became the only nation to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation. On June 1, 2017, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would cease all participation in the Agreement. Trump stated, “The Paris accord will undermine [the U.S.] economy” and “puts [the U.S.] at a permanent disadvantage.” But despite Trump’s negative environmental stance, many U.S. companies, including the CN’s U.S. subsidiaries, continue to press ahead with corporate sustainability and social responsibility initiatives. — William C. Vantuono