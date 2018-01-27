Reyes takes FRA reins, for now

Deputy Federal Railroad Administrator Heath Hall, who has been serving in an Acting Administrator capacity as Ron Batory awaits Senate confirmation, has taken an extended leave of absence, placing control of the agency under Chief Counsel Juan D. Reyes III.

Hall’s leave of absence resulted from “a family situation that will leave him unable to discharge his duties as would be required on a day-to-day basis,” a source familiar with the matter told Politico. The news of Hall’s departure followed several days of uncertainty about his status at the FRA.

“Reyes can only bump up one notch on the FRA ladder, but now he’ll be the top political appointee at the agency, and therefore for all intents and purposes the effective administrator,” Politico reported on Jan. 26. While Batory, the Trump Administration’s pick to lead FRA permanently, is working at DOT as a senior adviser on rail issues, he’s technically limited in what he can do on those policies before he’s confirmed. The Vacancies Act limits the powers of officials in acting capacities to only those tasks deemed ‘delegable,’ or able to be performed by someone who isn’t specifically called out for the job under law or regulation.”

Reyes’ official title is now Acting Deputy Administrator. Click HERE to access his biography.