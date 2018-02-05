BART Phase 1 extension opening pushed back

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (SCVTA) has announced that it has pushed back the opening service date for Phase I of its Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Silicon Valley Project.

SCVTA said it will need to push back the original estimated opening date from June 2018 to the fall of 2018. The passenger line will stretch from Warm Springs in Fremont to Berryessa in San Jose.

SCVTA said it plans to complete several required milestones for the project in March. BART will handle the completed facilities and complete the pre-revenue testing and training to integrate the system, officials said.

BART prefers to be allotted six months to complete its system testing and training, officials said, setting the likely opening date in the fall.

In recent months, SCVTA said it has invested significant technical resources toward train control engineering and testing to accelerate the project and prepare for BART to manage the next phase of testing and training.

"After five years of construction and $2.3 billion dollars in investment, [SCVTA's] number one priority is to deliver a safe and reliable project," the agency said.