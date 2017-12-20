FTA funds tribal rail connection

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded approximately $5 million to help American Indian and Alaskan Native tribal governments initiate, continue and improve transit service on tribal lands.

The funding is provided through the FTA’s Tribal Transit Program and will go to 36 competitively selected transit projects in 19 states.

Among the projects, the Pueblo of San Felipe in New Mexico received funding of $112,106 to purchase accessible vehicles for a new bus service connecting Pueblo members with the New Mexico Rail Runner Express commuter rail service. Currently, the nearest station is a 20-minute car ride away. The new bus service will give residents more convenient access to employment, educational, medical, recreational and other opportunities along the Rail Runner Express, which connects Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The Tribal Transit Program makes funds available to federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaskan Native villages, groups or communities to support capital projects, operating costs and planning activities for public transportation services on and around Indian Country.