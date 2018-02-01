Slaughter joins HNTB

Kimberly Slaughter has joined HNTB Corp. as transit/rail market sector leader. She brings 30 years of comprehensive experience in transportation and public transit. Based in HNTB’s Chicago office, Slaughter is bwill work with transit clients across the country.

Slaughter is responsible for collaborating with HNTB region, division and office leadership on strategic planning and implementation, industry representation, business development, service delivery and client satisfaction.

Prior to joining HNTB, Slaughter was Vice President, Central Region Transit Market Sector Director at HDR. Before holding that position, she worked for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston, where she held several positions, including Senior Vice President of Service Design and Development, and Associate Vice President of Planning.

Throughout her career, Slaughter has been appointed to several professional association boards and committee leadership positions. She currently serves as the American Public Transportation Association’s chair of the Planning Policy and Program Development Committee and is on APTA’s board of directors. She also is a graduate of the Leadership APTA program. In addition, she is the first vice president of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials Chicago Chapter, and serves on the national organizing committee for the annual Women Who Move the Nation breakfast. She is a member of WTS International and was named 2012 Woman of the Year by its Houston chapter.

Slaughter holds a Master of Science in Community and Regional Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Kimberly is a well-respected and widely recognized transportation leader who is actively engaged in the industry in many areas,” said Doug Mann, FASLA, HNTB Corporate Development President. “Kimberly is a critical leader in the transit industry, has a strong understanding of the transit clients and properties in the United States, and tremendous command of the project development process.”

With Slaughter’s arrival, Diana Mendes, AICP, will continue to serve as president of HNTB’s Mid Atlantic Division, working with transportation and transit clients in the region, along with maintaining her national leadership involvement with transit industry associations.

HNTB is currently involved with numerous transit programs, including the Los Angeles Metro Sepulveda Pass Alternative Assessment and Crenshaw/LAX Transit Corridor; Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority BART Silicon Valley Phase II; Sound Transit West Seattle-Ballard Link Extension; Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Quality Assurance, Internal Compliance Oversight and Systems GPC; Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority GPC and Engineering On-call Contracts; Chicago Transit Authority Wilson Station; and the Charlotte Area Transit System LYNX Blue Line Light Rail Extension.