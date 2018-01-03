PowerRail, Interstate-McBee link up

PowerRail, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with injector and parts manufacturer Interstate-McBee of Cleveland, Ohio.

Interstate-McBee has more than 70 years’ experience manufacturing high-quality fuel injectors and diesel engine parts with ISO 9001:2008 facilities Design Certified for both MFI (mechanical) and EFI (electric), as well as other high-tech products.

PowerRail, headquartered in Duryea, Pa., with locations throughout the world, has spent the past 14 years building a customer-centered distribution network, and said the partnership will provide the highest standard of customer service and quality.

In addition, PowerRail Locomotive Services and PowerRail Mobile Maintenance – East Coast; and Rail Power Services – West Coast, will extend field service availability with installations and upgrades.

“The entire PowerRail team is proud to form this partnership with Interstate-McBee. We are pleased to be able to offer this product line to our customers and stand behind the quality that Interstate-McBee is known for,” said Paul Foster, president and chief executive PowerRail, Inc.

The PowerRail Family of Companies offers a wide range of rail-related parts and components. Locations include PowerRail Corporate, Avoca Rail, and PowerRail Industries all of Duryea, Pa.; Cooper Bearings of Georgetown, Del.; PowerRail Manufacturing of Connersville, Ind.; PowerRail Electronics Technology of Rincon, Ga., and PowerRail Locomotive Services and Mobile Maintenance of Monroe, Ga. International locations include Rail and Traction Canada of St. Thomas, Ontario, and PowerRail Australia of New South Wales.