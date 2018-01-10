Parsons' House to CTF Board

Sunnie House, Vice President and Western Regional Manager for North America Rail for Parsons , has been appointed Chair of the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) Board of Directors.

The CTF is a charitable organization that supports California’s transportation community with awards for achievements in transportation, grants for transportation workers injured on the job and the families of those killed on duty, and scholarships for students majoring in transportation-related subjects.

House, a registered civil engineer in California, has an impressive 33-year career in transportation. She served as project manager or the principal-in-charge on numerous complex transportation and public works projects. She joined Parsons in 2017 after a five-year tenure with the California Department of Transportation in Los Angeles.

Based in San Diego, House is responsible for Parsons’ North America Rail Operations west of the Mississippi.