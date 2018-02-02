O’Malley assumes RSI throttle

Mike O’Malley began his tenure as President of the Railway Supply Institute (RSI) on Feb. 1, 2018 taking over for Tom Simpson, who has retired.

RSI Board Chair Pat Ameen, Vice President of Industry Relations at Amsted Rail, announced O’Malley’s start as his first official act since assuming the chairmanship Jan. 1. “Mike has quickly gotten up to speed and is ready to move RSI’s agenda forward as he leads the association’s efforts to support, connect and advocate for railway suppliers,” he said. “We know he will be a dynamic voice for the industry.”

“The RSI Board of Directors is grateful to Tom Simpson for expanding RSI’s membership and trade show presence, professionalizing the organization’s staff and operations and creating value for members by increasing the railway supply industry’s influence on key legislative and regulatory issues,” Ameen added. “We thank him for his efforts and dedication.”

“It has been a great privilege for me to work with the RSI board, staff and members since I first came to RSI years ago,” said Simpson. “The organization is in great hands with Mike O’Malley, and I wish him much success.”

“The RSI board, Tom and the staff have been welcoming and supportive,” O’Malley said. “We’re ready to continue the association’s good work and innovative thinking on behalf of the railway supply industry.”