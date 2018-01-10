New rotary latch solution from Southco

Southco, Inc. , a producer of engineered access products, has recently expanded its line of rotary latching solutions with the launch of the R4-81 Rotary Latch with Paddle Actuator. The newest addition to the R4 Rotary Latch series combines a compact rotary latch with a heavy-duty paddle actuator, enabling direct actuation without the need for a connected cable.

Available in corrosion-resistant plastic and diecast steel, the R4-81 offers a stylized paddle design with custom finish options and versatile key-locking security. By combining both rotary latch and actuator into one solution, the R4-81 enables simplified rotary system installation for a variety of transportation applications including rail and marine, off-highway, and heavy-duty truck.

The Concordville, Pa.-based company said the R4-81 has a high ultimate load for heavy-duty applications and an environmentally-sealed design that protects against dust and liquid ingress, for exterior applications. The latches are available with an integrated bumper, and with single or two-stage latching.