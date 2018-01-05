Network Rail Consulting appoints Alderman VP North America-West

Network Rail Consulting (NRC) has appointed Mitch Alderman as Vice President, North America-West. He will focus on business development, working with NRC’s business development specialists to find and secure new growth opportunities. He will also oversee and support work with existing clients.

Prior to joining NRC, Alderman was responsible for civil engineering projects and the civil coordination of Pacific Railways Enterprises. In this role, he worked on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $2.5 billion redevelopment and expansion of Los Angeles Union Station.

Alderman’s rail management experience spans 33 years, covering safety, planning, operations and construction of rail and transit systems for both public agencies and private companies. He has expertise in local, state, and federal funding; board of director liaisons; public relations and hearings; governmental affairs; contract negotiation and inter-agency coordination.

“It’s a privilege to join Network Rail Consulting,” said Alderman. “I’m excited about the future and look forward to helping NRC expand.”

“Mitch Alderman brings a huge amount of experience to Network Rail Consulting, and I’m confident he will be a major part of our growth going forward,” said NRC President North America Ron Hartman.

