LACMTA TAPs Cubic for mobile app

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) has awarded Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) a contract with for an integrated mobile app in support of the TAP regional contactless fare system. TAP links 24 transit agencies across the Los Angeles region, and the mobile app “will provide travelers with a range of convenience tools to enhance their daily commute,” CTS said.

Designed and delivered by Cubic, TAP “is the largest regional smart card fare payment system in the U.S.,” the company said. “More than two million active TAP card holders spend in excess of $320 million annually and take more than 450 million rides per year across the regional transit network.”

The TAP mobile app will be supported by Cubic’s application programming interface (API) portal provided on the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud platform, enabled via Cubic’s collaboration with Microsoft for the company’s Azure cloud environment. This will connect to the existing back office and TAP’s new account management platform. Cubic’s open APIs will allow third-party devices to securely interact with TAP cards for authentication, top-up or debiting card and account balances. This will include the ability to use TAP account balances for third-party services such as ride or bike sharing, parking and fare subsidy programs.

The mobile app will support smartphone users by providing a variety of TAP card and account management features, including:

• TAP account management integrated with LACMTA’S www.taptogo.net website, allowing users to fund TAP card loads and other services from a single regional account, including bike, ride or car share and parking, which can be booked as part of an integrated journey plan straight from the app.

• Order a virtual TAP card for the ability to tap and pay with a smartphone.

• Receive account balance, pass expiration and related service alerts via push notifications and in-app alerts, including real-time arrivals for buses and trains.

• Registration and management of TAP cards and TAP account balances, and loading value/passes to TAP cards.

• Participation in travel-driven promotion and incentive programs.

• Integration with fare subsidy programs, and the ability to load cash at participating retailers and TAP vending machines.

Additionally, Cubic will provide a merchant app for retailers who sell and load fare products on TAP cards. The app will have access to the full TAP product catalog and allow retailers to select from available pass types and stored value amounts. Once a payment is made, retailers are able to load the product to a traveler’s TAP card via the near field communication (NFC) reader/writer interface native to an Android tablet, phone or accessible point-of-sale terminal. As an added benefit, the connection to the new TAP account system may facilitate members of eligible enrollment categories to receive discounts and/or rewards.

“This is an exciting time for the TAP program, because with the addition of new apps and connecting features, customers will be able to get the latest commute information, make a fare purchase, use their mobile device as a TAP card and complete their journey using transit, bikeshare or other multi-modal programs,” said LACMTA CEO David Sutton.

“We look forward to continuing working with LACMTA’s TAP team to drive shared mobility initiatives across the Los Angeles region,” said CTS President Matt Cole.