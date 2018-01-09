Itzkoff to Wabtec for Gov't. Affairs

Itzkoff comes to Wabtec from General Electric, where he led U.S. government affairs for GE Transportation. He previously served as Deputy Federal Railroad Administrator in the Clinton administration and earlier was senior majority counsel with the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"We are delighted to have Don join Wabtec to elevate the company's profile as our public transportation, freight rail and industrial portfolio expands globally," said Raymond T. Betler, Wabtec’s president and chief executive officer. "Don's deep expertise with transportation policy and his distinguished former government service will significantly strengthen Wabtec's standing both in Washington and around the world."

Prior to joining GE, Itzkoff was a partner with Nossaman LLP and also with Foley & Lardner LLP. He holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree from Brown University.