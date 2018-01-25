Thursday, January 25, 2018

Hudson to WSP Dallas rail

Hudson to WSP Dallas rail

Scott Hudson has been named senior transit and rail manager in the Dallas office of WSP USA, formerly WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, the engineering and professional services consultancy.

Hudson has two decades of experience designing and managing highway, rail, and bus rapid transit projects. Prior to joining WSP, he was a project manager in the Fort Worth office of Aecom, providing project management and engineering for transportation projects, primarily freight rail and transit.

A licensed professional engineer in Texas, California, Florida and New Mexico, Hudson received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University. He is a member of the American Public Transportation Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Project Management Institute (PMI), and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA), and serves as vice chair of AREMA’s committee 12 (rail transit).

