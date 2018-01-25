Hudson to WSP Dallas rail

Scott Hudson has been named senior transit and rail manager in the Dallas office of WSP USA, formerly WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, the engineering and professional services consultancy.

Hudson has two decades of experience designing and managing highway, rail, and bus rapid transit projects. Prior to joining WSP, he was a project manager in the Fort Worth office of Aecom, providing project management and engineering for transportation projects, primarily freight rail and transit.

A licensed professional engineer in Texas, California, Florida and New Mexico, Hudson received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University. He is a member of the American Public Transportation Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Project Management Institute (PMI), and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA), and serves as vice chair of AREMA’s committee 12 (rail transit).