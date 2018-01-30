HNTB elevates Sweeny to EVP

HNTB Corp. has named Michael Sweeney, P.E., an Executive Vice President after holding various high-profile leadership positions since joining the company in 2012, including New York office leader and Northeast Division president. He continues to serve as Eastern U.S. Region president, overseeing more than 2,000 professionals in the firm’s Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Divisions.

Sweeney has 31 years of industry experience, including expertise in transit, design, construction management and program management, alternative financing and delivery, and disaster recovery and resilient infrastructure. He continues to be involved in industry associations, including the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), serving on its Intercity and High-Speed Rail Committee, and the American Railway and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA), as well as organizations in the New York region, where he is a board member of the Regional Plan Association and New York Building Congress.

Sweeney is “a sought-after expert for national media outlets on issues related to transportation infrastructure, having been interviewed by well-respected outlets such as Engineering News-Record, The New York Times and U.S. News & World Report,” HNTB noted.

Sweeney earned a Master of Science in construction engineering management from Polytechnic Institute of New York University and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

“Under Mike’s leadership, HNTB has experienced explosive growth across the New York metropolitan area,” said HNTB CEO Rob Slimp, P.E. “His significant contributions have made Mike a trusted member of our corporate leadership team and helped to solidify our firm’s direction, with a focus on service to clients and developing and recruiting top talent.”