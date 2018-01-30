Consortium selected for Los Angeles Airport PPP rail project

The consortium comprises ACS Infrastructure Development and Hochtief PPP Solutions, each with an 18% stake, plus Dragados USA, Flatiron, Fluor, Balfour Beatty, and Bombardier which will supply 44 peoplemover cars. The automated peoplemover will comprise a 2.2-mile elevated line ranging from 50 to 65 feet above the ground. It will have six stations and connect airport terminals with a new centralized car rental facility, new pickup and drop-off locations with airport parking, and a light rail station.
The deal is expected to close in April followed by a financing agreement in June. Construction is scheduled to be completed in early 2023.