Consortium selected for Los Angeles Airport PPP rail project

AN ACS Group/Hochtief-led consortium has been selected as recommended developer for a $1.95-billion public-private partnership (PPP) project to build an automated peoplemover at Los Angeles International Airport and operate it for 25 years.

The consortium comprises ACS Infrastructure Development and Hochtief PPP Solutions, each with an 18% stake, plus Dragados USA, Flatiron, Fluor, Balfour Beatty, and Bombardier which will supply 44 peoplemover cars. The automated peoplemover will comprise a 2.2-mile elevated line ranging from 50 to 65 feet above the ground. It will have six stations and connect airport terminals with a new centralized car rental facility, new pickup and drop-off locations with airport parking, and a light rail station.

The deal is expected to close in April followed by a financing agreement in June. Construction is scheduled to be completed in early 2023.