Loco connection: Stucki acquires Magnus

Stone Canyon Industries, LLC announced the acquisition through its subsidiary, A. Stucki Company, of Magnus, LLC, a supplier of traction support bearings to the locomotive aftermarket.

Stucki, based in Moon Township, Pa., is a global manufacturer and supplier of railcar, locomotive and industrial parts.

Magnus is a producer and global supplier of bronze locomotive traction support bearings for the domestic and international railroad markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bill Kiefer, A. Stucki's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to welcome Magnus into the A. Stucki family. This acquisition and our recent acquisition of American Turbocharger Technologies together highlight our strategic focus on increasing our product suite in the locomotive aftermarket. Magnus has maintained a leadership role in the locomotive and bearing industries for decades with its superior engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to furthering this legacy."

John Macklin, Magnus’ President, said, "Our company is now at a point where joining an industry leader such as A. Stucki will tremendously benefit our continued pursuit of excellence. We could not be more thrilled about the great things that lie ahead by partnering with A. Stucki to continue serving the needs of our global customers and developing complementary products with Magnus’ and Stucki’s renowned quality."

Under Mr. Macklin’s continued leadership, Magnus will continue to operate out of its current facility in Fremont, Neb. Macklin will report directly to Kiefer.

Stone Canyon Industries is a global industrial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles with consolidated revenues of more than $3 billion.