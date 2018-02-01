GE Transportation “moving” in Brazil

“This Lean Manufacturing system, one of the first in the industry, is a more efficient and sustainable approach to locomotive production,” GE says. “Unlike traditional stationary production lines, the mixed-model moving line is designed for employees to assemble different locomotive configurations on the same line as the units slowly move down the track. This new production system enables the plant to increase productivity and optimize the workforce, as well as reduce lead time and inventory. The assembly line cuts lead time by approximately 20%, reduces inventory by $1.75 million and creates 1,256 square meters of space savings within the factory.”

The fully operational assembly line moves between 1.15 to 2.20 meters per hour during assembly. The production system also provides real-time visibility to the various manufacturing stages. “This fosters a problem-solving culture among the employees to quickly resolve issues as they arise,” GE says. “This attribute makes the line ideal for digital monitoring.”

To facilitate the transformation of the Contagem plant, GE constructed a scale model to test the moving line concept. The group in charge of the project conducted more than 100 simulations to understand all aspects and interferences that could affect the assembly line. This validation process enabled the team to define the flow, the layout and the ideal space to implement the production system in the factory.

“Lean processes can quickly accommodate different combinations and changes in demand, which is critical for sustainability,” says GE Transportations Industrial Director Afonso Borges. “This new manufacturing approach allows for optimization of the whole production process and promotes the company's lean culture. It enables us to improve the entire production system from end to end, and from the supplier to the final customer, which contributes to delivering better results, ensuring a more competitive and flexible business. The mixed-model moving line was born connected. This means that several sensors have been installed to show the progress of all locomotive manufacturing steps, so delays, problems and other data are visible in real time through software developed to manage the line. Thus, it is possible to follow production, even remotely.”

GE says the Contagem assembly line “is part of GE Transportation’s continuous investment in Lean Manufacturing and Brilliant Factory to increase efficiency and improve competitiveness in today’s challenging market. It also supports the Contagem plant’s strategy to become a world-class operation by 2020.”