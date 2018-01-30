Wright Joins FreightCar America

Kristen Wright has joined FreightCar America as Director of Sales, with responsiblity for supporting the company’s sales team in marketing and selling FreightCar America’s diverse railcar product line. She is based in FreightCar America’s Chicago offices.

Wright’s railcar industry experience includes leasing, fleet management, marketing, sales and transaction management. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

“We are extremely pleased Kristen has agreed to join our company. I am confident that her experience and knowledge of the railcar industry will contribute significantly to FreightCar America’s continued commercial success,” Ted Baun, Chief Commercial Officer, said.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. FreightCar America designs and builds coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in Cherokee, Ala.; Danville, Ill.; Grand Island, Nebr.; Johnstown, Pa.; Roanoke, Va.; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.