O'Bryan adds CEO title at American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John O'Bryan as president and chief executive officer. O'Bryan had been serving as president and interim chief executive since January 1.

"We are pleased to appoint John as President and Chief Executive Officer of ARI,” said SungHwan Cho, board chairman of ARI, headquartered in Saint Charles, Mo. “John joined ARI as Chief Commercial Officer in June 2017 and has already made great strides in building a leading sales team. John has demonstrated significant leadership and has deep industry expertise with 29 years of experience. We are confident in John's ability to lead ARI to continued success."

Prior to joining ARI, O'Bryan was president and CEO of ARI subsidiary American Railcar Leasing, which has more than 35,000 railcars under management; president of Mitsui Rail Capital, a railcar leasing company, and chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Rescar, a rail services company providing repair and logistics services.