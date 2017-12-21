Pandrol adds to senior team

Pandrol says the new position will support its industrial productivity and improvement strategies across its four product lines: fastenings, aluminothermic welding, equipment and control and electrification.

Pierrard, who is based in Raismes, France, fills the newly created position of Manufacturing Excellence and Quality Certification and brings with him significant international experience of industrial management acquired with Thyssenkrupp, Vallourec and Itron Group.

In his new role, Arnaud is responsible for implementing, following and coordinating programs of industrial performance, particularly in the field of productivity, quality and safety. The role will also include supporting Pandrol's factories in their implementation of strategies for improvement through the use of 'Lean' waste minimization tools and the deployment of 'industry 4.0' automation and data exchange technologies.

Pandrol, part of the Delachaux Group, explains that it is committed to delivering consistent and continuously improving levels of quality and service throughout the global business; by adopting a global perspective on systems certification, safety, manufacturing and supply chain, Pierrard will promote manufacturing excellence practices.

Guy Talbourdet, chairman and CEO of the Delachaux Group commented on the appointment: "We are very pleased to add this new role to our senior management team and to welcome Arnaud. This is an exciting time for the business as we drive forward with improvements and innovation in our manufacturing process and Arnaud will play a fundamental part in this."