Loram to acquire GREX

Loram offers equipment and services for rail grinding, ballast maintenance and friction management. The company has made several strategic acquisitions to strengthen its product line going back more than a decade and includes Tangent Rail's grinding division, Tranergy Corporation and HyGround Engineering, as well as acquiring a majority stake in Railway Vehicle Engineering Ltd., based in Derby, UK.
The GREX brand will remain and it will continue to operate out of its Georgetown, Texas, facilities. GREX's bridge monitoring arm, SENSR Structural Monitoring Solutions, is included in the acquisition, but will also remain under its own brand.
Chris Aadnesen, GREX executive chairman, said, "Combining forces with Loram allows a continuation of GREX's vision of developing innovative solutions to meet real world problems. GREX is recognized throughout the rail industry for its innovative technology, unmatched productivity and providing superior value. We are confident our mission will continue and remain a point of pride for the GREX family and its enduring legacy."
The transaction is pending closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in mid-February.