Harsco Rail promotes Branham to executive team

Harsco Rail has announced the promotion of Allen Branham to vice president of its North America Sales and Global Contracting Services division.

The railway track maintenance and construction equipment supplier said Branham has more than two decades of experience with Harsco Rail, most recently as director of U.S. East Sales.

Branham has held various positions in product management, engineering and project management, the supplier said.

"Allen has been a dedicated member of the Harsco Rail team for many years and we are excited to bring his leadership and dedication to the next level within the company," said Jeswant Gill, president of Harsco Rail. "With his expertise and background, we know that he will help push the company to new heights."