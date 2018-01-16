Darrell Clinton Francis, 1957-2017

Francis was born in Winnipeg on October 30, 1957 and grew up in Fort Garry. He had a long and distinguished career with CN. An avid golfer, his work and love of golf took him to many parts of the world.

“Darrell was a mentor to many young railroaders, both at CN and on the supply side of the industry,” recalls Railway Equipment Co. Vice President and General Manager Joe Ashley. “Whether it was spending time trackside or on the golf course, Darrell had a way of helping many see through complicated issues to find a solution. He was a very avid golfer and in his lifetime played courses and attended major golf events that many golfers only dream of. Nothing stood in Darrell’s way when it came to work or golf. He will be sorely missed by all.”

Francis is survived by his son, Clinton and his daughter, Leah, of Edmonton; mother Violet; sister Cheryl (Claude) Lambert; brother Todd (Michelle); Nephew Matt (Jen) Lambert and niece Alyssa (Brad) Wowchuk. He was predeceased by his father, Clinton.