OmniTRAX Savannah hub certified GRAD

OmniTRAX Inc. ’s Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub has been certified a GRAD (Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development) site by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), the state’s marketing and sales arm. OmniTRAX is developing the 2,700-acre tract in Effingham County, Ga., in partnership with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA) .

The GRAD designation indicates that the Hub is “shovel-ready” and also raises the its profile compared with other Georgia industrial.

The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is strategically positioned 12 miles from the Port of Savannah and served by CSX and Norfolk Southern. One of only 60 active GRAD sites and the largest within 15 miles of the Port of Savannah, it is working closely with Georgia Power to attract tenants.

The Hub “is expected to attract manufacturers, processors, distributors and others,” OmniTRAX said. “Benefits for companies locating at the new site include proximity to one of the country’s leading ports, the flexibility of dual rail service, an educated and productive work force and the flexibility to purchase or lease a parcel.”

“The GRAD designation for the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub means that it can truly compete on a global stage for new industry and the accompanying jobs,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I believe that the efforts by Effingham County and OmniTRAX to attain GRAD status will help attract world-class companies to the site.”

“The GRAD designation is a great validation point for the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub, showing potential tenants the site is well positioned to serve all their infrastructure needs,” said OmniTRAX CEO Kevin Shuba. “It also confirms that OmniTRAX and ECIDA are committed to providing all the companies locating facilities at the site the best possible experience.”

“Effingham County appreciates receiving the GRAD certification for the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub and we know it will help bring economic growth to our community through capital investment and high-quality jobs,” said ECIDA Interim CEO Tre Wilkins.

OmniTRAX, an affiliate of The Broe Group, is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies, providing management services for railroads, ports, intermodal terminals and industrial switching operations. The company also offers industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX.