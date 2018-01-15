Our Railroader of The Year award is the most prestigious, most highly coveted award in the railway industry. The 55th annual recipient is Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Chairman, President and CEO John C. “Jack” Hellmann, leader of the world’s largest short line and regional railroad holding company, with 122 properties in five countries operating more than 15,000 miles of rail lines.

