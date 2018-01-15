Subscribe
Monday, January 15, 2018
Video Interview: 2018 Railroader of the Year, John C. "Jack" Hellmann
Written by
William C. Vantuono, Editor-in-Chief
See Video Below
Our Railroader of The Year award is the most prestigious, most highly coveted award in the railway industry. The 55th annual recipient is Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Chairman, President and CEO John C. “Jack” Hellmann, leader of the world’s largest short line and regional railroad holding company, with 122 properties in five countries operating more than 15,000 miles of rail lines.
Video produced by
Genesee & Wyoming
and sponsored by
Amsted Rail.
See Video Below
Railway Age Editor-in-Chief William C. Vantuono interviews Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Chairman, President and CEO John C. “Jack” Hellmann
Genesee & Wyoming
