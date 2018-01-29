NYA tackling OSA

Anacostia Rail Holdings subsidiary New York & Atlantic Railway (NYA) is the first short line freight railroad to screen and treat employees for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), according to ASLRRA (American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association).

OSA is a sleep disorder that causes fragmented sleep often resulting in sleepiness and fatigue, and is associated with potentially serious health issues. At least two recent passenger train overspeed derailments in the New York Metropolitan Area resulting in fatalities (Metro-North, at Spuytin Duyvill curve and NJ Transit, at Hoboken Terminal) have been attributed to OSA.

NYA started an OSA program Jan. 23. Nearly 40 NYA locomotive engineers and conductors in New York City and Long Island, N.Y., will be screened for OSA. If needed, they will receive treatment under the support and care of the railway’s medical services and safety teams, who will be working with Rocky Mountain Sleep Disorders Center to institute the OSA program.

NYA President James Bonner said, “The detection and remediation of OSA will positively impact employee health and improve employee alertness for safety sensitive jobs. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen – Long Island General Committee of Adjustment, the union that represents NYA engineers and conductors, has been supportive and helpful as NYA implements this valuable program.”

NYA began freight train operation serving a diverse customer base in May 1997 on 270 route-miles of Long Island Rail Road right-of-way owned by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. NYA connects with Canadian Pacific, CSX, New York New Jersey Rail, Norfolk Southern, Brookhaven Rail Terminal, and Providence & Worcester railroads. Anacostia Rail Holdings Company is a short line holding company operating six railroads in seven states. In addition to the New York & Atlantic Railway, Anacostia’s lines include Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad, Gulf Coast Switching Co., Louisville & Indiana Railroad Co., Northern Lines Railway and Pacific Harbor Line.