Harris departs OmniTRAX Board

OmniTRAX, Inc., Board Chairman Edmond Harris is resigning after being named executive vice president of operations at CSX Corp.(CSX).

"Ed Harris has been a great advocate of our transformation from a short line rail company to a comprehensive transportation and logistics service provider, providing insight and connections from his more than 40 years in the industry," said Kevin Shuba, Chief Executive of OmniTRAX. "We'll miss his wisdom, but look forward to collaborating with him in his new role at CSX."

The company's revenues grew 48% and casualty spending declined 78% since Harris joined the company in 2014.

"I'm proud of the performance OmniTRAX experienced during my tenure, with the scheduled model we put in place resulting in an 18-point improvement in the operating ratio while improving safety across the business," Harris said. "We also saw growth within the organization through conscious railroading, diversification and a strong management team."

Harris joined OmniTRAX with more than 35 years of railroad industry experience, the company said.

He has also served as a board director for Universal Rail Services and as a senior advisor to Global Infrastructure Partners, an independent fund that invests in infrastructure assets.

"Ed brought a level of professionalism and knowhow to OmniTRAX that has helped us attain or surpass our goals on practically every measurement," said Pat Broe, founder and CEO of The Broe Group, of which an OmniTRAX is an affiliate. "We wish him success in his venture at CSX."