CN lease to boost CSS Indiana service

Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad (CSS) will expand business opportunities at a strategic location in Gary, Ind., through a lease of five miles of track from CN.

The lease on Gary’s northeast side, which was effective Jan. 22, is designed to improve interchange between South Shore and CN, and provide improved shipping options for customers by offering a higher frequency of service.

“We see this as part of our longstanding commitment to customers by ensuring efficient interchange with all our Chicago-area connections,” said Eric T. Jakubowski, vice president and chief commercial officer for CSS owner Anacostia Rail Holdings. “Gary has long been a great place for us to do business and this lease will make it possible for us to do an even better job.”

The CSS is based in Michigan City, Ind., and is one of six railroads operated by Anacostia. It operates 127 route miles of line providing rail freight service between Chicago and South Bend, Ind. CSS connects with all Chicago railroads and serves the Port of Chicago.