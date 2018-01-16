CM&Q strengthens operations team

The Central Maine & Québec Railway has named Chad Mowery as Vice President Operations, a promotion that was effective Jan. 1, and J. Wesley Logan as General Manager Operations, effective Jan. 15.

Mowery joined CMQ in March 2015 as General Manager after 16 years in transportation, engineering and mechanical management positions with railroads owned by short-line holding company RailAmerica and its successor, Genesee & Wyoming.

Logan comes to CMQ after more than a decade of operations management experience at Canadian properties owned by RailAmerica and Genesee & Wyoming, most recently the Goderich-Exeter Railway and the Southern Ontario Railway. At CMQ, he will be based at the railroad’s offices in Farnham, Québec.

“Chad has earned this promotion,” CM&Q President Ryan Ratledge said. “It recognizes his hard work, broad knowledge and outstanding leadership that he’s demonstrated over the years. We also want to welcome Wes. I am truly excited to be working with him again. His experience and familiarity with Canadian rail operations is particularly valuable."

Central Maine & Québec Railway, a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group, LLC, was formed in 2014 and operates nearly 500 route miles in Maine, Québec, and Vermont.