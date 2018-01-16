CM&Q strengthens operations team

Logan comes to CMQ after more than a decade of operations management experience at Canadian properties owned by RailAmerica and Genesee & Wyoming, most recently the Goderich-Exeter Railway and the Southern Ontario Railway. At CMQ, he will be based at the railroad’s offices in Farnham, Québec.
“Chad has earned this promotion,” CM&Q President Ryan Ratledge said. “It recognizes his hard work, broad knowledge and outstanding leadership that he’s demonstrated over the years. We also want to welcome Wes. I am truly excited to be working with him again. His experience and familiarity with Canadian rail operations is particularly valuable."
Central Maine & Québec Railway, a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group, LLC, was formed in 2014 and operates nearly 500 route miles in Maine, Québec, and Vermont.