Asplund new head of Florida East Coast Rwy.

Florida East Coast Railway , the regional carrier operating 350 miles of mainline from Miami to Jacksonville, has a new president and chief executive.

Nate Asplund comes to FEC from the Red River Valley and Western Railroad (RRVW), a regional serving North Dakota and Minnesota, where he served as president and CEO.

According to FEC’s website, under Asplund the RRVW achieved record volume for rail transportation and car repair; sited three additional grain shuttle facilities; built a wind project distribution terminal, and attracted customer investments approaching $90 million.

From 2010-15,Asplund worked as Assistant Vice President, Mexico for BNSF Railway. In this role, he was the General Manager of BNSF’s Mexico subsidiary and led a U.S. and Mexico-based team focused on rail and intermodal transportation via five international gateways accessed by BNSF and its partner railroads in Mexico.

Asplund began his career at BNSF as an Agricultural Commodity Transportation Specialist, and later worked 13 years at Crowley Maritime Corp., rising to Director of International Marketing. After returning to BNSF in 2007, he led its Public Private Partnership group, which successfully worked with local, state and federal governments to complete several rail projects that reduce congestion and facilitate growth.

Asplund earned a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics from The Ohio State University, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Economics from Washington State University.