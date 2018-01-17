Slight gain for rail freight traffic

Total carloads for the week ending January 13 were 241,351 carloads, down 4.1% compared with the same week in 2017, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 270,586 containers and trailers, up 5% compared to 2017.
Four of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase compared with the same week in 2017. They included nonmetallic minerals, up 3,668 carloads, to 30,530; chemicals, up 2,028 carloads, to 31,879; and forest products, up 244 carloads, to 9,748. Commodity groups that posted decreases compared with the same week in 2017 included coal, down 8,992 carloads, to 76,001; grain, down 2,444 carloads, to 21,957; and metallic ores and metals, down 1,443 carloads, to 20,518.
For the first two weeks of 2018, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 449,997 carloads, down 4.6% from the same point last year; and 477,802 intermodal units, up 1% from last year. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first two weeks of 2018 was 927,799 carloads and intermodal units, a decrease of 1.8% compared to last year.
North American rail volume for the week ending January 13, 2018, on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 337,232 carloads, down 3% compared with the same week last year, and 352,867 intermodal units, up 5.2% compared with last year. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 690,099 carloads and intermodal units, up 1%. North American rail volume for the first two weeks of 2018 was 1,253,961 carloads and intermodal units, down 1.3% compared with 2017.
Canadian railroads reported 75,043 carloads for the week, down 0.8%, and 63,495 intermodal units, up 5.6% compared with the same week in 2017. For the first two weeks of 2018, Canadian railroads reported cumulative rail traffic volume of 257,878 carloads, containers and trailers, up 0.4%.
Mexican railroads reported 20,838 carloads for the week, up 2.4% compared with the same week last year, and 18,786 intermodal units, up 6.6%. Cumulative volume on Mexican railroads for the first two weeks of 2018 was 68,284 carloads and intermodal containers and trailers, up 0.4% from the same point last year.