Sanborn surfaces at Union Pacific

Cindy Sanborn, the first woman to hold a senior operating executive role at a Class I railroad, and who was unceremoniously axed by the late E. Hunter Harrison in a messy management purge at CSX, has joined Union Pacific as Regional Vice President Transportation-Western Region, effective Feb. 16, 2018.

Sanborn succeeds Richard Castagna, who will retire after nearly 25 years of service. She will lead rail operations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Sanborn will be based in Roseville, Calif., and manage more than 10,000 track-miles.

Sanborn most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at CSX. She held various leadership positions throughout her 30 years of service at the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad, including EVP Operations, VP and Chief Transportation Officer and VP Northern Region.

"Cindy is a rail pioneer with an excellent performance track record that aligns with Union Pacific’s focus on teamwork, high ethical standards and passion for performance,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz, Union Pacific “She will build upon our Western Region’s successes in world-class safety, service and efficiency.”

Sanborn holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University and an MBA from the University of Miami.