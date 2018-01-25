Norfolk Southern powers 4Q income

Norfolk Southern said net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.97 million and earnings per share were $13.79, thanks to federal tax cuts that added $3.48 billion to the bottom line. For the year, net income was $5.4 billion with earnings per share of $18.61, which added $12.10 for the quarter and $12 for the year on the tax reform legislation.

Tax changes notwithstanding, the Norfolk, Va.-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $486 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, compared with $416 million and $1.42 per diluted share in 2016. For the year, adjusted net income was $1.92 billion compared with $1.67 billion a year ago. Earnings were $6.61 per share, an 18% increase from 2016’s record $5.62.

Railway operating revenues of $2.7 billion increased 7% from the year-ago quarter on volumes that were 5% higher, reflecting growth in mainstays intermodal, coal and general merchandise.

Quarterly railway operating expenses decreased $74 million, or 4%, to $1.7 billion, Tax changes slashed operating expenses by $151 million, more than offsetting increases from higher incentive compensation, more expensive fuel, and the 5% growth in volume. Efficiency gains and higher property sales also helped to offset expenses.

Income from railway operations was $1.01 billion. Excluding the tax benefit, adjusted income from operations was $863 million, up 13% year-over-year, and the adjusted operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 67.7% – an improvement of 170 basis points from the prior year.

For the year, railway operating revenues of $10.6 billion increased 7%, while operating expenses of $7 billion increased 2%, again offset in part by efficiency savings and the tax benefit.

Full-year income from operations was $3.59 billion – $3.44 billion minus the tax liability – up 12% on-year. The adjusted operating ratio was 67.4%, a 150 basis point improvement.

The carrier plans capital spending of $1.8 billion in 2018, up from $1.7 billion a year ago.

The company’s board of directors also approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend from 61 cents to 72 cents.

“Norfolk Southern is open for growth, and we are optimistic as we head into 2018 that the current economic environment will provide an opportunity for continuing growth,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive James A. Squires. “The hard work and dedication of our employees in executing our Strategic Plan are clearly evident as we continue to achieve record results and deliver on the commitments we made to our shareholders. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver on the goals in our Strategic Plan, of which positioning ourselves for growth is a key element. We are laser-focused on execution of our strategy and are confident that we can achieve our targets by 2020 or sooner.”