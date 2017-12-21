Late surge for weekly carloads

A 150-car unit train carrying 33 million pounds of frac sand arrives at Rangeland Energy's RIO Hub near Loving, New Mexico in 2015.

The Association of American Railroads said U.S. rail traffic for the week ending Dec. 16, 2017 was 554,779 carloads and intermodal units, up 5.9% compared with the same week a year ago. Volume was 265,169 carloads, up 4.1%, while intermodal volume was 289,610 containers and trailers, up 7.6% from the year-ago week.

Seven of the AAR’s 10 commodity groups posted an increase on-year. They included nonmetallic minerals, 22.1%; metallic ores and metals, 10.4%, and chemicals, 8.2%.

Weaker volumes were seen in petroleum and petroleum products, 4.1%; farm products excluding grain, and food, 3.9%, and grain, 3.3%.

For the first 50 weeks of 2017, U.S. railroads reported a cumulative volume of 13,013,090 carloads, up 3.0%, and 13,528,272 intermodal units, up 3.8%. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 50 weeks of 2017 was 26,541,362 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.4%.

North American rail volume for the week on 13 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 363,454 carloads, up 6%, and 369,866 intermodal units, up 9.7%. Total combined traffic in North America was 733,320 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.8%. North American volume for the first 50 weeks of 2017 was 35,227,885 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.8% compared with 2016.

Canadian railroads reported 81,454 carloads for the week, up 11.3%, and 69,454 intermodal units, up 21.1%. For the first 50 weeks of 2017, Canadian cumulative traffic was 7,308,138 carloads, containers and trailers, up 10.8%.

Mexican railroads reported 16,831 carloads for the week, up 12.3%, 10,802 intermodal units, up 3.4%. Cumulative volume for the first 50 weeks of this year was 1,378,385 carloads and intermodal containers and trailers, up 1.7%.