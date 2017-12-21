Late surge for weekly carloads

Seven of the AAR’s 10 commodity groups posted an increase on-year. They included nonmetallic minerals, 22.1%; metallic ores and metals, 10.4%, and chemicals, 8.2%.
Weaker volumes were seen in petroleum and petroleum products, 4.1%; farm products excluding grain, and food, 3.9%, and grain, 3.3%.
For the first 50 weeks of 2017, U.S. railroads reported a cumulative volume of 13,013,090 carloads, up 3.0%, and 13,528,272 intermodal units, up 3.8%. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 50 weeks of 2017 was 26,541,362 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.4%.
North American rail volume for the week on 13 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 363,454 carloads, up 6%, and 369,866 intermodal units, up 9.7%. Total combined traffic in North America was 733,320 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.8%. North American volume for the first 50 weeks of 2017 was 35,227,885 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.8% compared with 2016.
Canadian railroads reported 81,454 carloads for the week, up 11.3%, and 69,454 intermodal units, up 21.1%. For the first 50 weeks of 2017, Canadian cumulative traffic was 7,308,138 carloads, containers and trailers, up 10.8%.
Mexican railroads reported 16,831 carloads for the week, up 12.3%, 10,802 intermodal units, up 3.4%. Cumulative volume for the first 50 weeks of this year was 1,378,385 carloads and intermodal containers and trailers, up 1.7%.