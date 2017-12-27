Double-digit gains for intermodal, carloads

The Association of American Railroads reported U.S. rail traffic for the week ending Dec. 23 was 551,566 carloads and intermodal units, up 11% compared with the same week in 2016.

Total volume was 270,356 carloads, up 10.8% while weekly intermodal volume was 281,210 containers and trailers, up 11.3%.

Nine of 10 tracked carload commodity groups posted an increase, some staggeringly so, compared with the same week in 2016. They included nonmetallic minerals, 40.6%; metallic ores and metals, 27.9%, and petroleum and related products, 14.1%. Coal was up by 6.4%. Grain was the lone commodity weaker on-year, down 0.8%.

For the first 51 weeks of 2017, U.S. railroads reported a cumulative volume of 13,283,446 carloads, up 3.1%, and 13,809,482 intermodal units, up 4.0 percent from a year ago. Total combined traffic was 27,092,928 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.6%.

North American rail volume on 13 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 371,882 carloads, up 10.8%, and 360,676 intermodal units, up 13.2%. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 732,558 carloads and intermodal units, up 12%. North American rail volume for the first 51 weeks of 2017 was 35,960,443 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.9% percent compared with 2016.

Canadian railroads reported 83,911 carloads for the week, up 9.7%, and 68,925 intermodal units, up 23.3%. For the first 51 weeks of 2017, Canadian railroads reported cumulative volume of 7,460,974 carloads, containers and trailers, up 10.9%.

Mexican railroads reported 17,615 carloads for the week, up 16.9%, and 10,541 intermodal units, up 6.4%. Cumulative volume on Mexican railroads for the first 51 weeks of 2017 was 1,406,541 carloads and intermodal containers and trailers, up 1.9% from the same point a year ago.