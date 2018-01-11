Thursday, January 11, 2018

CSX to hold investors conference

CSX Corp. will host its Investor and Analyst Conference on March 1, 2018, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City.

During the conference, CSX President and Chief Executive Jim Foote and members of the senior management team will outline how the scheduled railroading business model will positively transform CSX’s operations, improve customer service and drive long-term value creation for shareholders.

Analysts and investors can obtain additional information about the conference by visiting http://investors.csx.com. Those interested in attending can then register for the event by clicking on the 2018 Investor and Analyst Conference link.

