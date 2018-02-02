CP pursues growth with new Shanghai office

CP Board Director, the Hon. John Baird (left), joins Consul General of Canada in Shanghai, Weldon Epp (right), and CP's President and CEO Keith Creel (middle) for the grand opening of CP's new office in Shanghai.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has opened a new Asia office in Shanghai, China, as the railroad aims to build its business.

The railroad also announced that Corey Heinz, managing director, Asia, will lead the new office.

"With a third of our existing book of business already touching Asia and exciting opportunities for growth, now is the time for CP to connect with our customers in Shanghai and across the Pacific Rim," CP President and CEO Keith Creel said. "We have been working hard to strengthen relationships with our customers in Asia and are thrilled to finally put down roots in a market that is so influential to our business. We believe that providing on-the-ground support to connect with our customers is the best way to continue to enhance the best-in-class service CP has become known for."

Many joined Creel for the office's official opening, including Heinz, John Brooks, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer; Jonathan Wahba, vice-president sales and marketing, intermodal and automotive.

CP said the new Shanghai office will be CP's new Asian home base, complementing the railway's existing offices in Beijing and Tokyo.

Heinz has more than 23 years of experience in managing negotiations of multi-million dollar transportation contracts with major corporate accounts, CP said.

He also has developed and directed supply chain management programs for strategic accounts, in addition to developing sales executives for high performance and analyzing markets for continued sales growth CP said.

"Under Corey's leadership we look forward to putting more dots on the map, expanding our reach and working with current and potential customers to sustainably grow our business and theirs," Creel said.

The railroad noted it is a premier partner at the Port of Vancouver, which serves as the primary entry point for Asian goods into North America.

"Congratulations to Canadian Pacific on the opening of the new office in Shanghai, building on CP's active presence in China and throughout Asia," said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of International Trade. "Expanding and diversifying trade is a priority for the Government of Canada and, together with our network of trade offices in China, we look forward to working with CP in creating more opportunities for Canadians throughout the region."

CP said Asia's marketplace requires that the railroad be capable of adapting and collaborating with others to serve its customers' changing needs. The railroad plans to add more positions in China that will be intended to work with current and potential customers to grow its business.