CP holiday train celebrates successful tour

Canadian Pacific's (CP) 19th annual holiday train made another successful tour across North America this year, spreading cheer by raising more than C$1.5 million (US$1.18 million) and 300,000 pounds of food for local food banks.

The company said the holiday train has collected more than C$14.5 million ($11.4 million) and 4.3 million pounds of food since the train began touring in 1999.

"The momentum we see in the holiday train from year-to-year reinforces the good that we, and our partners at the food banks, are doing across North America," said Keith Creel, CP's president and Chief Executive. "Connecting with communities has been a theme for the CP family this year as we celebrate Canada 150 and what a way to end 2017, with more than 425,000 people across our network enjoying the magic of the CP Holiday Train."

This year, CP introduced a new online tracker to enable fans of the holiday train to see where it was located, allowing more people than usual to connect with the spirit of the holiday train throughout North America.

The train also lauded the Spirit of Tomorrow car, which was a part of the CP Canada 150 train that traveled across the country this past summer to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

"We are always delighted when the CP Holiday Train travels across North American communities and provides the platform to speak about the need of healthy and nutritious food items at local food banks," said Mimi Lowi-Young, executive director of Food Banks Canada. "CP continues to play a role in raising awareness of hunger-related issues and also supporting Food Banks Canada in transporting food across Canada through our National Food Sharing System."

As part of Canada 150, CP and the Canada 150 Federal Secretariat collaborated to promote the holiday train.