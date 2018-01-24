Comms union, carmen ratify contract

Members of the Transportation Communications International Union (TCU) and Brotherhood Railway Carmen (BRC) have ratified new contract terms with the nation’s major freight railroads covering more than 17,000 employees.

“I am pleased that more than 70% of our employees have now ratified the national settlement terms and even more, that they are approving them by overwhelming margins,” said A. Kenneth Gradia, Chairman of the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the bargaining representative for the railroads. “These latest results continue the steady stream of contract ratifications by railroad employees over the last six weeks.”

Unions representing 84,000 employees in the bargaining, previously ratified their agreements with the railroads are:

American Train Dispatchers Association

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen International

Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers ─ Transportation Division including Yardmasters

National Conference of Firemen and Oilers

Ratification voting on the railroads’ agreements with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is underway.

The NCCC represents more than 30 railroads, including BNSF, CSX Transportation, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, in national bargaining with the 12 rail unions. Bargaining began in 2015.