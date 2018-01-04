Rail Freight Business Development, presented by Railway Age

The Rail Freight Business Development conference is designed to help railroad executives develop and grow their business.
RAILWAY AGE'S 2018
KEYNOTE ADDRESS
Speaking at the event will be JJ Ruest, Chief Marketing officer at CN and this year’s Railroader of the Year winner Jack Hellman, CEO of Genesee & Wyoming.
We have many more speakers and the content of program will focus on:
• Investments to develop and maintain a safe, reliable and cost-effective multimodal freight network that will create jobs, support U.S. businesses, and benefit the economy for years to come.
• New rail freight projects offer numerous opportunities for freight railroads of all sizes to leverage resources, grow business, and expand capacity.
• Helping railroads move away from business as usual and move towards financial growth.
• Using federal, state and local funding mechanisms for expansion.
• How to work within the design-build-operate model for new business.
• Raising private dollars to grow business.
• Building partnerships across sectors and organizations to develop business.
• Interfacing with the trucking and marine modes to expand capacity.
• Working with 3PLs (third-party logistics providers).
HOTEL | VENUE
Attendees of Railway Age Rail Freight Business Development receive a discounted hotel rate of $189/night (+ taxes/fees).
Mention Railway Age Rail Freight Business Development when making your reservation. Our room block closes February 12, 2018.
UNION LEAGUE CLUB OF CHICAGO
65 W Jackson Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60604
Reservations: 1.800.443.0578; clubservices@ulcc.org
SPONSORSHIPS | EXHIBITS
Sponsorships and exhibits are available for this event. Contact Jonathan Chalon at 212.620.7224, jchalon@sbpub.com.
CONTACT US
Tel: 212.620.7208 | Email: conferences@sbpub.com