Rail Insights 2018, presented by Railway Age

June 6 & 7, 2018 | Union League Club of Chicago | Chicago, IL

Explore the Challenges, Issues, and Trends Affecting the North American Rail Market



Railway Age's fourth annual RAIL INSIGHTS takes place June 6 & 7, 2018 in Chicago, IL. Once again, the event will focus on interactive, probing dialogue among top-level industry executives, Railway Age’s experienced, knowledgeable editors, and attendees.

Rail Insights offers a unique opportunity to engage, interact, and collaborate on your ideas and insights with the industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues and trends affecting business growth, capital investment, technology, regulation, service quality and safety in the North American Rail Market.



Hotel Block & Venue

RAIL INSIGHTS will be held at the Union League Club of Chicago. Our group rate for standard rooms is $209/night (plus taxes, fees). Reservations are based on availability. The cut-off date for reservations is Thursday, May 3. To book, contact the ULC at clubservices@ulcc.org, 1.800.443.0578, and reference "Railway Age Rail Insights."

Union League Club of Chicago

65 West Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60604

Sponsorships & Exhibits

Sponsorships and exhibits are available for all Railway Age events. Contact Jonathan Chalon (212) 620-7224, jchalon@sbpub.com

Contact Us

Contact us at (212) 620-7205, conferences@sbpub.com