Next-Generation Train Control Conference 2018

The International Conference on Next-Gen Train Control will feature in-depth technical sessions and comprehensive project updates on CBTC for rail transit and PTC for main line railways presented by leading experts from around the world.

Now in its third decade, this conference is the rail industry’s single-most important gathering of communications and signaling professionals from around the globe. It is the place where suppliers and consultants interface directly with customers.



HOTEL | VENUE

Attendees of Railway Age Next-Gen Train Control Conference receive a discounted hotel rate of $269/night (+ taxes/fees).

Le Méridien Philadelphia

1421 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Reservations: (215) 422-8200

Group: Railway Age Next-Gen Train Control



SPONSORSHIPS | EXHIBITS

Sponsorships and exhibits are available for this event. Contact Jonathan Chalon at 212.620.7224, jchalon@sbpub.com.



CONTACT US

Tel: 212.620.7208 / 212.620.7205 | E: conferences@sbpub.com