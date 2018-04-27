Light Rail 2018, presented by Railway Age and RT&S

  • Print
  • Email
LightRail Logo 600


April 26 - April 27, 2018 | Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, Baltimore, MD

PLANNING, ENGINEERING AND OPERATIONS

 

    

 

Light rail transit is the fastest-growing passenger rail mode and employs a full range of technologies and operating practices. Developed for transportation professionals in planning, operations, civil engineering, signaling and vechile engineering—as well as students at the undergraduate and graduate level — Light Rail 2018 offers a comprehensive review of the specialized technical and operational issues associated with light and interurban railways. It also examines the relationship between transportation and economic development in a modern urban environment.

       
       

 

 

Simmons-Boardman Conferences | Tel. 212.620.7208 / 212.620.7205 | conferences@sbpub.com

More in this category: « Rail Freight Business Development, presented by Railway Age Rail Insights 2018, presented by Railway Age »
back to top

Get the latest rail news

Rail news and analysis from Railway Age, IRJ and RT&S by email

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Member Login