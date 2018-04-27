Light Rail 2018, presented by Railway Age and RT&S

Light rail transit is the fastest-growing passenger rail mode and employs a full range of technologies and operating practices. Developed for transportation professionals in planning, operations, civil engineering, signaling and vechile engineering—as well as students at the undergraduate and graduate level — Light Rail 2018 offers a comprehensive review of the specialized technical and operational issues associated with light and interurban railways. It also examines the relationship between transportation and economic development in a modern urban environment.

