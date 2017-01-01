Light Rail 2018 Sponsorship Opportunities

  • Email
LightRail Logo 600
 
Sponsorships
 
 

Join Railway Age and Railway Track & Structures at this premier event—Light Rail 2018.

Developed for transportation professionals in planning, operations, civil engineering, signaling and vehicle engineering—as well as students at the undergraduate and graduate level—Light Rail 2018 will offer a comprehensive review of the specialized technical and operational issues associated with light and interurban railways. It will also examine the relationship between transportation and economic development in a modern urban environment.
 
Sponsor or exhibit at this event and network face-to-face with industry decision-makers: the executives with purchasing power.
 
Platinum, Gold, and custom sponsorships are available. A limited number of exhibit spaces are also available.
 
Light Rail Marketing Kit  
 
 
For More Information
Publisher
Jonathan Chalon
Tel: (212) 620-7224
Fax: (212) 633-1863
Conference Director
Michelle M. Zolkos
Tel: (212) 620-7208
Fax: (212) 633-1863
 
Conference Home Registration Contact Us
More in this category: « Rail Freight Business Development 2018 - Agenda
back to top

Get the latest rail news

Rail news and analysis from Railway Age, IRJ and RT&S by email

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Member Login