AssetWise operational analytics analysis and forecasting

Seldom do railways have the resources to maintain their infrastructure at a level that ensures steady-state performance. Rather, they are faced with prioritizing maintenance actions to optimize safety and reliability under the burden of constrained resources.

Given this reality, rail operators are finding the solution to working more efficiently lies in using information technology. By harnessing the vast amount of existing rail corridor data in a prioritized plan, and then assigning the work and monitoring the execution and results with technology applications, many rail operators are doing more with fewer resources.

This strategy, Linear Asset Decision Support, not only results in steady-state asset performance under constrained resources, but can also improve the asset condition and provide a positive return on investment.

This paper (downloadable at the link below) details the options for analysis of measurement data within Bentley’s AssetWise Operational Analytics (formerly Optram) application. It focuses on the analysis and forecasting of data trends that enable engineers to make better-informed decisions about maintenance and renewals. The paper also covers the classes of data and issues related to this data.

Also available for download are Product Data Sheets on AssetWise Asset Reliability and AssetWise Operational Analytics.